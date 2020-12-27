Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

A small sacrifice

In his acclaimed book “Band of Brothers,” Stephen Ambrose chronicles the men of E Company, US 101ST Airborne Division, across France and Germany, following their June 6, 1944, jump into Normandy. By the time “Easy” Co. was pulled out for R&R 23 days later, it had lost 65 of 139 personnel.

On June 15, Sgt. Frederick Niland was ordered home after the War Deptartment learned that all three of his brothers had been killed in action. On June 10, Privates Moore and Malarkey were inventorying the packs of fallen soldiers for ammunition and other usable materials. One contained a pair of knitted baby booties.

The World War II years of suffering and sacrifice by the Greatest Generation on our behalf are almost impossible to comprehend. Of those who are alive today, many are in elder care settings, all are medically vulnerable. I find it depressing that significant numbers of us are unable see through our narcissistic fog to make as small a sacrifice for others as wearing a face mask in a pandemic.

Mike Gentry

Mead

 

