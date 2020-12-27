Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Watering the tree

A few words of support for those in the trenches on the front lines of the fight for freedom - the anti-vaxxers, COVID-19 deniers, mask refusers, Qanon and the Proud Boys — we hear you! Let your cries of resistance - “Fight the tyranny of science!” and “Public health is socialism!” - ring out across the country!

Take inspiration from the motto of the protesters of ancient Rome: ego clamor ergo ego sapiens!

Finally, remember the famous quote from the Founding Father, “The tree of evolution must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of fools. It is its natural manure.” Thank you for your service.

Thom Foote

Colbert

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430