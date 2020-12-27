Watering the tree

A few words of support for those in the trenches on the front lines of the fight for freedom - the anti-vaxxers, COVID-19 deniers, mask refusers, Qanon and the Proud Boys — we hear you! Let your cries of resistance - “Fight the tyranny of science!” and “Public health is socialism!” - ring out across the country!

Take inspiration from the motto of the protesters of ancient Rome: ego clamor ergo ego sapiens!

Finally, remember the famous quote from the Founding Father, “The tree of evolution must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of fools. It is its natural manure.” Thank you for your service.

Thom Foote

Colbert