Where in the world is CMR?

Has anybody else tried to get ahold of our Rep. CMR? Multiple daily calls to her local and DC offices yield only her personal harsh recording in DC and her Spokane office being closed with only another, but more pleasant, recording.

It’s almost as if she doesn’t want to hear from her constituents, especially regarding her jumping on the corrupt Texas lawsuit, the collapse of the Trump administration in the face of a worldwide pandemic and an unprecedented cyber attack by Russia, this administration’s favorite co-conspirator, Putin.

Karen Miller

Nine Mile Falls