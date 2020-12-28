How we’ll be judged

Michael A. Judd asks what what history will say about our COVID-19 response (Dec. 23).

That’s easy. South Korea and the USA had our first cases diagnosed on the same day. We have very different curves. That nation and many others have already re-opened much of their economies because the vast majority of people paid attention to basic safety rules. Our economy is still hurting because of Mr. Judd and others of his ilk.

Historians will look at what we already know. The USA has 4% of the world’s population and 18% of COVID-19 deaths. If our administration and its followers had done even an average job in response to the pandemic, we’d have 4% of the deaths. As it is, it’s clear that Mango Mussolini and his followers are responsible for 75% of the more than 300,000 deaths already incurred. That’s what history will note.

David Teich

Spokane