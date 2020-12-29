No commendation deserved

Garith W. Krause commends Cathy McMorris Rodgers for supporting the state of Texas’s effort to nullify the votes of citizens in other states (“She did the right thing,” Dec. 20). Krause thinks this was “the most constitutional way” to proceed, “the constitutional choice.”

Well: No. The Supreme Court, which has been stacked with “conservatives” through nefarious means, voted 9-0 - including all three Trump appointees - that the Texas lawsuit deserved no attention whatsoever, exactly because there was not the slightest constitutional basis for it. It was a naked effort to subvert the United States Constitution and nullify the votes of millions of Americans - and based on a claim of fraud that McMorris Rodgers absolutely knows is false, to boot.

The “constitutional choice” here is to accept the will of the voters. Period. McMorris Rodgers and her colleagues should not be commended; they should be expelled from the House of Representatives for their seditious act.

Gregory Marshall

Spokane