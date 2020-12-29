Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Trump’s election madness

“The Electoral College has spoken…I congratulate the president elect, Joe Biden…” Who could have known these words by Mitch McConnell would bring tears to my eyes. Is it possible we will have a new day of reason and civility in our nation.

It is a significant breakthrough, but I am still bewildered and, actually frightened by conservatives who have waved the Constitution around like a flag and when it didn’t go their way, have no qualms about throwing it in the trash. Donald Trump won the election? Based on what? Because he says so? All Americans, especially conservatives, should be on their knees thanking God that our democracy has held.

The courts did not bow to wild political tales of cheating. They demanded proof and there was none. The hundreds of officers in charge of elections large and small did the duty they were pledged to and did not bow to immense political pressure. They were dumb struck at the accusation that they did not do their jobs. This is the Constitutional system, rule by law?

The Republican Party’s support or silence at this attack on the foundations of our nation was reflected in Garith Krause’s recent letter. Krause says Texas did the right constitutional thing with their lawsuit. Again, based on what? The Supreme Court unanimously said that Texas had no basis for the lawsuit. That’s their constitutional judgment.

I am an increasingly reluctant Democrat, but how can I support Republicans who can’t decide if they want power, or preserving our democratic republic? Those who have supported Trump’s madness have made their choice.

James Becker

Spokane

 

