The logic doesn’t track

Perhaps historians will say that if in the time of COVID we had a president who didn’t call it a hoax or suggest we inject ourselves with Lysol or the like then things could have been different.

Or maybe if he had thrown his political weight behind wearing a mask. Oh wait, that is a violation of our ‘rights’. By that logic we no longer need to drive on the right side of the road or obey traffic laws. After all a safety issue shouldn’t stand in the way of individual rights.

If nothing had been done and the virus left to run rampant try to imagine when our hospitals overflowed with the sick and people began dying at home. The system would have been totally overwhelmed. And your ‘interesting sidebar’ that 80 percent of the deaths are over 65 shows a callousness unbecoming a medical doctor. All life is precious and to intimate that mine (I’m 75) isn’t worth worrying about is reprehensible.

To your final point; yes a large number of people die of heart disease and cancer. By your logic we shouldn’t bother trying to do anything about that. I happen to be a cancer survivor. Happily my doctor had different views than yours.

William Reynolds

Spokane