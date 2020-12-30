Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

The stuff of Christmas

Christmas morning I was building the fire with the newspaper. Somehow in the busyness I had missed Sue Lani Madsen’s column (“Three days of joy for a family to recall, celebrate,” Dec. 24).

Now in reading her I was puzzled that nothing of reason, science or logic was evoked in the telling of the story. There was something else. Something unexpected that drew beauty from sorrow and victory from humble submission. What Sue Lani wrote will not pass from my memory easily. I don’t try to understand.

Beyond me I felt confronted by something good, something eternal. It was the stuff of Christmas.

Harold Hochstatter

Moses Lake

 

