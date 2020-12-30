Not what I wanted

I want to thank the city of Spokane Valley for the Christmas gift I received in the mail Christmas Eve Dec 24th telling me they will be proceeding with the roundabout on Sprague and Barker and will be taking my front yard for this project. Now wasn’t that a nice Christmas gift?

Merry Christmas and a stressful 2021. This city is only looking for money and doesn’t care about the people. So it looks like I’ll be watching traffic driving over my front yard. City officials don’t care. This city is becoming a city of roundabouts

Kathryn Cote

Spokane Valley