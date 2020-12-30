Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Testing accessibility

I have just one question:

Can someone tell me why athletes and politicians seem to be able to get COVID-19 testing often, and get results overnight, yet we have thousands, if not millions, of front-line workers such as nurses and physicians taking care of COVID patients every day, yet many have never been tested for it?

If the answer is money, then why can’t some of that money be funneled to the health care providers so that the people who are saving lives can be tested and get results in a timely manner, rather than just those who entertain us?

OK, I guess that was two questions.

Susan K. Glass, RN-M.S.

Spokane

 

