What history is already saying

Thank you for publishing the names of letters to the editor authors. This way I can avoid the M.D. who concludes in “What will history say?” (Michael A. Judd) on Christmas Eve that 260,000 (80% of the 325,000) Baby Boomers killed by the pandemic aren’t worth the economic disruption or the deep emotional trauma of having to resort to remote learning to save lives.

Apparently, this doctor feels we should kill thousands more to make sure his favorite restaurant or gym stays open and he doesn’t have to homeschool his children or grandchildren for maybe a year. He neglects to mention this virus has also killed 65,000 people who are not Boomers, including children, millennials and Gen Xers.

This carnage is somehow acceptable to him because, after all, 600,000 of us die of heart disease and another 600,000 of cancer yearly. Irrelevant. Those deaths are not the result of failed government policy and incredibly weak public resolve to look out for each other. Take a look around the world, doctor. We are 4% of the population and 19% of the fatalities. Is this math you are unconcerned about? Businesses, jobs and in class instruction can all be brought back. The dead cannot.

Jim Wavada

Spokane