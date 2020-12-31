Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Conservative hypocrisy

The next time a conservative elected official decries Medicare for all as “socialism,” ask them these questions: “What type of healthcare do you have?” and “Who pays for it?”

And another thing, with Republicans in control of the Senate and the White House these past 4 years there was never any mention of controlling deficit spending. Mark my word, you will now be hearing them demanding that we need to control deficit spending in part by eliminating “entitlements” like Social Security, pensions, and healthcare for the 99% of us who pay into these programs come January 20, 2021. Since they benefited from Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthiest individuals, I say it’s time they start paying their fair share of taxes and make them pay for their own health care.

Diane Belyea

Spokane

 

