Opinion >  Letters

Out-of-control lawmaking

What if - after every instance of a driver plowing into a crowd, killing people - lawmakers called for restrictions on car purchases and wanted to outlaw “assault vehicles” (heavy trucks and large sedans)? Perhaps large vehicles should be locked up. Does licensing drivers and vehicles prevent such catastrophes?

What if a nutcase drives his car recklessly the day after he buys it? Should there be a 7-day waiting period? No more driving a newly purchased vehicle off the lot. How would any of this prevent such future tragedies? Aren’t lawbreakers the real problem?

Kathy Berrigan

Kettle Falls

 

