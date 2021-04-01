Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Pick an acceptable mascot

First and foremost schools do not need a mascot, period. And all schools, elementary thru college, certainly do not need one that is found offensive by any of the groups of native American tribes.

It is certainly the time in history to eliminate any and all native American likenesses when it comes to their chiefs, warriors and peoples, when associated with a school’s mascot. There are plenty of mascots to be used by schools that everyone from all groups can appreciate while at a school.

If a school just has to have a mascot, which they do not, then pick one that is acceptable by all.

James Lee Darby

Spokane Valley

 

