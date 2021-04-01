Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Voting and gun rights

It is very disturbing to me to see our congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers working with her Republican colleagues to limit citizen access to voting, while at the same time refusing to consider limiting access to guns.

On the issue of gun control, I find it a ludicrous argument to insist guns are not the problem. Yes, there are a whole host of medical and social problems which contribute to the high annual death toll from gun violence in our country each year (40,000+ in 2020), including suicides, accidents, mental illness, poverty, discrimination, and addiction. But if one were truly committed to lowering the number of preventable deaths, one would address all these factors.

It seems disingenuous to me that congresswoman McMorris-Rodgers would express sadness and dismay over the horrific and unnecessary loss of life due to gun violence and yet refuse to acknowledge that gun control measures might help alleviate it.

J. John Charyk

Spokane

 

