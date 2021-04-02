Actions speak louder than words

“Your actions speak louder than your words” was a familiar phrase from my mother when I was 12 years old. I earned this retort after having said one thing and then doing something else.

I am reminded of this childhood lesson when I read “City Council calls for urgency in filling civil rights position” (March 26).

From the Condon administration through today, we are left to assume there has never been a serious plan from administrative leadership to create this critical public service. Would this glacial pace be accepted when filling any other position? Civil and human rights are a public safety service, and this could have been completed within 60 days, even during COVID restrictions.

Today elected leaders must do the work necessary to create a professional civil rights infrastructure. Otherwise, there are people who may interpret the current laissez-faire approach as a statement that Spokane openly welcomes civil rights abuses.

The actions from administrations dating back over the past 25 years are all about the same. When an attack occurs elected officials express outrage, offer thoughts and prayers, promise to beef up policing, and then continue to kick the civil rights can down the road without a serious investment of resources.

The human rights legislation is in place. Now is the time to create a professional Spokane civil rights office. Stop talking and do the work.

Even a 12-year old can tell the difference between committed action and just empty words.

John Hoover

Colbert, Wash.