100 years ago in Spokane: A dance hall brawl led to the arrest of several Fort Wright soldiers

Several soldiers from Fort Wright were arrested following a brawl at the Washington Dance Hall – and the next day a provost guard ordered all soldiers to return to the base. All liberty was suspended indefinitely.

It all began after a civilian wrote an unsigned letter to the editor accusing a soldier of impropriety, “in which a girl is alleged to have been involved.” This letter offended the soldiers, who subsequently learned that the writer was the “tall floor manager at the Washington Dance Hall that wears glasses.”

A group of about 20 soldiers arrived at the dance floor, and saw a manager who fit that description. They began smacking him and a “riot” ensued. The floor manager was dazed with a “blow from a sap.” One soldier was knocked out with a hammer. One police officer was knocked down with brass knuckles and “several women fainted.”

Five soldiers were arrested and later released on bond. it was unclear whether they were even beating on the correct floor manager.

However, the rumor spread that more soldiers were planning to return the next night and renew the fight. Police placed an extra guard around the hall, armed with nightsticks. Fort Wright posted 12 provost guards downtown, armed with revolvers.

The second night, no trouble was reported at the Washington Dance Hall. However, two soldiers, “alleged to be drunk,” were arrested on the street at Bernard and Riverside, and one of them made the mistake of striking the lieutenant in command.

This prompted the provost guards to sweep the streets of soldiers and order everyone to return to the fort at once.