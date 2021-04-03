Amazon’s union fight

There are some things I like very much about Amazon and my Amazon Prime Account, but Amazon isn’t perfect.

I like the fact that I can stay at home and order the exact hardware fittings I want without sorting through bins at hardware stores. I like knowing my order will be at my house within a few days. I like the fact that I can send things back and get a refund simply by printing a label, going to a local address, and turning my purchase over. I like the idea that while a hundred people who all want just one thing might use their time and gas to go out and make their purchase, Amazon condenses that process to drivers dedicated to that job using far less gas, making far less pollution, and eliminating most shopping time.

But there are some things about Amazon that I don’t like and they should be fixed. The most important ones concern the employee work environment. For example, taking a bathroom break while on the clock should be a right. Deciding to join a union should be a right.

Unions have been creating safer work environments and healthier, happier workers for over a hundred years.

If Amazon doesn’t welcome unionization then perhaps I should start the “Prime Motivation Club” where Prime members start ordering a bunch of stuff and then sending most of it back - over and over - until Amazon stops thwarting unionization.

That short list of fixes is enough for now.

Jeremy Street

Cheney