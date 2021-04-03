Biden’s immigration problem

The Capitol riot was the result of the political establishment’s (both parties) complete failure to represent the American people. For over forty years the bickering of the two parties has prevented any real progress in solving some of the major problems of our country, such as inflation, illegal immigration, the deficit, a balanced budget, replacing our cumbersome and confusing income tax laws, and congressional term limits.

I propose the abolition of political parties and the enactment of the Congressional Reform Act, which will bring Congress back into closer touch with the American people. Both these actions will probably require a national referendum by the American people. I view the Capitol riot as the start of America’s second revolution.

The housing of illegal alien children in this country will encourage more illegal border crossing by alien children. The solution is to send these children back to their parents, as the Democrats demanded of President Trump. This problem is now in President Biden’s lap since he created the problem with his “Open Border” immigration policies. President Biden has just created a whole new crop of “Dreamers.”

Arlie Kellogg

Sandpoint