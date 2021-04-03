Thanks for the exciting news that all folks 16 and older will be available to get their shots in two weeks. This is the kind of news that brings hope, like the passing of the recent relief bill. That bill also included increases to the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit, with the power to cut poverty among children nearly in half!

More good news: Senator Murray was key in making sure the tax credit increase was a part of the bigger bill. So take a few moments to thank Senator Murray for her work, and encourage her to keep working to make these increases permanent, along with other poverty ending measures. We are at a crossroads in America, let’s raise our voices to take the fork that leads to hope and equity for all.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.