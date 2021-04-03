With reference to your recent correspondent, a veteran, who states that the average citizen does not need multi-shot military style weapons, I am in total agreement.

I am a 28-year Air Force veteran who early on in my career taught small arms. I nearly got shot by one new airman who wouldn’t, or couldn’t, take instruction on M1, M2, M3, and M4 30-caliber weapons. He was banned from the shooting range as a danger to his fellow airmen.

The Second Amendment states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This was a valid statement in the developing years of our country, when there was no organized defense, and everyone was needed to defend the fledgling country.

We now have a federal defense force: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, so ….. if you want to use a military style weapon, join the military! We need good people!

John A. Derks

Deer Park