Opinion >  Letters

Military style weapons

With reference to your recent correspondent, a veteran, who states that the average citizen does not need multi-shot military style weapons, I am in total agreement.

I am a 28-year Air Force veteran who early on in my career taught small arms. I nearly got shot by one new airman who wouldn’t, or couldn’t, take instruction on M1, M2, M3, and M4 30-caliber weapons. He was banned from the shooting range as a danger to his fellow airmen.

The Second Amendment states: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” This was a valid statement in the developing years of our country, when there was no organized defense, and everyone was needed to defend the fledgling country.

We now have a federal defense force: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, so ….. if you want to use a military style weapon, join the military! We need good people!

John A. Derks

Deer Park

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430