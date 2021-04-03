Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Vote them out

The letters by R. Schutte (“By the numbers”) and R. Reed (“What do they want?”) published on March 28 make clear the purpose of the former Grand Old Party. That party passed a tax cut for the wealthiest Americans and cast zero votes for the American Rescue Plan that puts money in ordinary folks’ pockets and helps with pandemic relief. Both cost $1.9 trillion.

Our country faces numerous problems that should not be ignored ­— not the least of which is an assault on our democracy from a frightened minority. This is why I appreciate Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) for supporting the For the People Act (S. 1) and making it clear she will do what it takes to pass this vital voting rights and structural election legislation — even if it means suspending the filibuster.

The filibuster no longer helps Senators reach compromise on policy issues in order to reflect the will of the people. The current minority party does not care about policy or compromise or the will of the majority of people. The filibuster now only functions to prevent the Senate from being an actual legislative body that enacts laws to make our country a better place for all people.

The party of Abe Lincoln, founded in opposition to chattel slavery and in support of economic reform and classical liberalism, is simply no more. Instead, it has morphed into two cults of personality: the Retrumplicans and the Grand Q-anon Party.

Support democracy. End the filibuster. Vote them out.

Jet Tilley

Spokane

 

