Opinion >  Letters

Ad mocks laws, police

I just had to write. I get so upset every time I see Northern Quest’s latest commercial on television. It is making a mockery of our state driving laws and the wonderful policemen and women who patrol our highways to keep us safe.

Whatever happened to the three-strikes law? The driver should have been charged after three tickets and lost his license. The ad isn’t funny and it is the worst commercial Northern Quest has ever done.

Janet Launhardt

Coeur d’Alene

 

