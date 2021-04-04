Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Saving the irreplaceable

I am responding to the letter from Gary Webbenhurst on his criticism of Spokane Preservation Advocates over the demolition of the Jensen Byrd Building (“Let Jensen-Byrd go,” March 25). We have several hundred members and not many of them could be referred to as elites. In no way do I consider myself as one. I am a founding member of the organization and a past president for two terms.

Our board has been somewhat diminished during the pandemic and is now a full board with committee chairs headed by very capable people.

We have been, and are, committed to saving the irreplaceable. This is true for the Jensen-Byrd and many other buildings including the Fox Theater, the Bishop White Seminary and the Steam Plant.

Historic schools have long been on our agenda to save.

Most of these have been designed by famous architects who are no longer with us and who are also irreplaceable.

We do look to the future and not the past. Our organization would be happy to help find someone to rehab this building, if asked.

Joanne Moyer

Spokane

 

