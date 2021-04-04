A time for renewal

With Easter comes thoughts of renewal. For most of us, that means getting ready to plant. For those in the town of Mulder, it means rebuilding from scratch. The rest of us should be grateful that we’re not in a similar predicament.

For those who can, I would ask that you send money (or yourself) there to help. In this season of renewal, I would also encourage you to assess your life; and make a (re) commitment to Christ. Happy Easter.

Douglas R. Benn

Spokane