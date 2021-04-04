Twisted logic

Oh my, how could Ms Madsen get so twisted in her logic around gun violence and the ability of mentally ill people to possess guns. Re: Colorado shooting. (“Good, evil are matters of each individual,” March 25)

This is her quote: “And so the focus turns to how an evil gun enticed a weak man into buying and carrying it into a supermarket and pulling its trigger, and hate is directed at anyone who does not roundly condemn the tool he chose to pick up.”

Wow, worst logic ever. Using the Second Amendment as an excuse to allow mentally ill people to kill other people with guns is beyond bizarre. How about we have common-sense background checks and waiting periods to possess guns? That will help to lessen the ability of the unfit to own and use guns nefariously.

If the logic stays along Ms. Madsen’s thought process, the likelihood of real pushback and lessening the ability of anyone to own a gun will increase.

Keith Hegg

Spokane