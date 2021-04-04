Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Twisted logic

Oh my, how could Ms Madsen get so twisted in her logic around gun violence and the ability of mentally ill people to possess guns. Re: Colorado shooting. (“Good, evil are matters of each individual,” March 25)

This is her quote: “And so the focus turns to how an evil gun enticed a weak man into buying and carrying it into a supermarket and pulling its trigger, and hate is directed at anyone who does not roundly condemn the tool he chose to pick up.”

Wow, worst logic ever. Using the Second Amendment as an excuse to allow mentally ill people to kill other people with guns is beyond bizarre. How about we have common-sense background checks and waiting periods to possess guns? That will help to lessen the ability of the unfit to own and use guns nefariously.

If the logic stays along Ms. Madsen’s thought process, the likelihood of real pushback and lessening the ability of anyone to own a gun will increase.

Keith Hegg

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430