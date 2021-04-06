Albi Stadium decision

Several people and organizations made a real sacrifice to have Albi Stadium built to honor the fallen veterans and donated it to the city as a gift. They felt that the size of Spokane needed a stadium to hold large crowds for different events or they wouldn’t have built it so large. I don’t know who was in charge, but they scheduled many large events for Albi which made it profitable.

The city did not keep up on the maintenance or having a person to schedule these type of events for Albi. The City Council should have let the voters of the city decide what to do with Albi as I am sure they would want to keep this stadium if it was run properly. The voters were never given the cost to renovate Albi. Cities the size of Spokane should have stadium like this as the organizers felt when they build Albi. Instead, the City Council made the decision to make a deal with the school district to get rid of it. The school district is not in a position to run a business, which the city should be. If the stadium is built downtown, who will pay for demolishing of Albi?

Joe Schauble

Spokane