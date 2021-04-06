Millennia of debt

If you made one dollar per second, how much would you make in a day? You’d make $86,400!

At that rate, how long would it take to become a millionaire? Eleven and a half days. Guess how long it would take to become a billionaire? It would take 11, 574 days, or 31.7 years. That’s the difference between a billion and a million: 11.5 DAYS to become a millionaire, 31.7 YEARS to become a billionaire.

So … how long would it take to become a trillionaire? Let’s skip the days and go straight to years. It would take 31,709 years. You read that right, thirty-one thousand, seven hundred nine years. Our national debt matters; do the math.

Kirsten LeBlanc

Sandpoint