“Blame public schools for surge in property taxes” was the headline on Friday’s (April 2) Spokesman-Review guest opinion.

The Washington Policy Center is described in the editorial endnote as “an independent research organization.” Independent doesn’t mean objective or unbiased. The WPC exists to attack the very notion that publicly funded social programs can do anything better than private enterprise. Public education, public transportation, public health care — if an institution is “public” the WPC claims the job will be done better by for-profit “free enterprise.”

So if you are worried about the erosion of our stellar public education system, not to mention public interest, public values and public trust, blame the WPC.

William Siems

Spokane