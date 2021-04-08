Unlearning racism

I have to thank the editor of this paper, and Shawn Vestal, for sharing the words of EWU President David May on racism (“EWU president: There’s no middle on racism,” March 24).

“Thank you for calling me racist?” you say.

Yes, thank you. Because it makes me stop for a second. Just a second — when I am seeing the news or hearing it and that sly, racist reaction POPS! into my mind.

It gives me a second to think. Just think.

So thank you too, Mr. May, EWU president, for having the courage to say it after you thought it.

Sharon Beck

Otis Orchards