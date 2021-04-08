Why the hangup?

I’m completely baffled by the whines and protests regarding identification in order to vote. What does that have to do with racism? Was it specified that only minorities are required to do it?

You have to show your ID for many things — some bank services, traveling on an airline, etc., etc. — why all the fuss about this? Why haven’t they ever complained about having to show an ID for anything else?

I know Biden has lost his mind but have all from the Democrats followed suit? Give me a break.

Lucy Holt

Spokane