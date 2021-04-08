Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Why the hangup?

I’m completely baffled by the whines and protests regarding identification in order to vote. What does that have to do with racism? Was it specified that only minorities are required to do it?

You have to show your ID for many things — some bank services, traveling on an airline, etc., etc. — why all the fuss about this? Why haven’t they ever complained about having to show an ID for anything else?

I know Biden has lost his mind but have all from the Democrats followed suit? Give me a break.

Lucy Holt

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430