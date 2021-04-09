Inspiring stories

Thank you for the inspiring articles about St. Aloysius Gonzaga “(Gonzaga’s patron saint died young as he cared for pandemic victims,” April 2) and the Rev. Patrick Conroy, new chaplain at Gonzaga (“GU campus minister reflects on his life of faith, decade as U.S. House chaplain,” April 2).

As a Protestant, after moving to Spokane in 1991, I had often wondered where the name Gonzaga came from. Both men are encouraging examples to me of humility and sacrifice of self-comfort for the sake of others and obedience to authority. I’ve always appreciated the Jesuits and their devotion to Jesus.

Laverne Meekhof

Spokane