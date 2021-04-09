Where to start? How about the end: Chris Cargill’s opinion piece (“Blame public schools for surge in property taxes,” April 2) objecting to funding of public schools ends stating that we choose our grocery stores, our child’s doctor, hair stylist, restaurants, mechanics and hobbies — asking why can’t we choose our schools??

The working poor often must shop at discount grocery stores. They might delay going to a doctor because they can’t afford it. They get their haircut at home; if they eat out it’s fast food; IF they have a car, they maintain it themselves and drive it until it’s falling apart. If funding for public schools was not there, public education would become the equivalent of the discount “choices.”

Full disclosure: my husband works for the school district (not as an educator). His position gives me a behind-the-scenes look at how hard the district works to assure that economically disadvantaged kids get an equal chance to succeed. I also see the district trying to remain good stewards of public funds (one example: breakfast and lunch are free right now to help ease the burdens brought on by the pandemic).

By the way, if Cargill believes state legislatures should be mandated to fund the individual student (making school choice more equitable), he must also realize the money comes from the same source. That the private/charter school would be better at spending it is just that: an opinion.

Lisa L. Lasswell

Spokane