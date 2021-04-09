Vaccinations made easy

I want to acknowledge all the volunteers and workers who make the mass vaccination clinic at the Spokane Veterans Arena such an easy experience.

I was on the wait list for three different pharmacies and thought what the heck, I’ll try the arena. I had my appointment for the exact day and time I wanted on the same day I became eligible. Not knowing what to expect, I was thoroughly impressed with how smooth the process was. I was there well under 25 minutes including the 15 minute wait afterwards.

My sincerest thank you to everyone involved!

Lisa Harder

Spokane