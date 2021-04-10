Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Can’t afford to be a juror

The article discussing jury selection (“Juries were established by founders, but who could serve on them hasn’t ,” March 28) points out “getting out of jury duty” yields more internet searches than “serving on a jury.”

The simple fact that the stipend for serving is $10 a day and most small businesses cannot afford to compensate an employee absent from work, how could most people afford to serve? A single mother or father involved in a lengthy trial. I know people who would love the experience to serve but simply cannot afford the luxury.

The daily stipend rate may have been fair at the time it was established but does not reflect the current economy.

Renee L. Salib

Nine Mile Falls

 

