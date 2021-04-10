Georgia and the fight to vote

The new law in Georgia has been deemed racist and corp. America has apparently agreed, and those who do are calling for boycotting companies.

I do not know what’s in the bill except for one aspect: No food or drink for those who wish to vote. This part I agree to: suppose someone on the right or left decided to taint the food and drink, causing illness or perhaps worse. Absentee ballots would help curb this potential hazard.

They say ex-cons cannot vote: why not? They claim he paid his/her debt to society and is free. Really!! How can anyone be free and not allowed their fundamental “right” to vote.

Georgia will be forever blue and the GOP deserves the loss.

Marilyn E. Calkins

Spokane