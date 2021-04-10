Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

No mandate for this

We fought a rebellion to separate ourselves from a country that imposed taxes on us without our participation in the process. I believe it can be argued we are currently in a similar situation.

That can’t be, you say, we have representation by both major political parties in the House and Senate. But do we really?

The majority party has already forced thru a major piece of legislation totally without any input or support from the opposition party and the Senate majority leader has promised to do it again with the “infrastructure” bill.

The majority party has even bragged that they are “uninterested” in negotiating with the minority and intent to do it “their way.”

Adding insult to injury they intend to remove or modify the filibuster to the point where it is useless. The filibuster being the last hope of the minority and has been used multiple times by the party currently in power in the past. But when potentially used against them it is called an “onerous impediment to doing the people’s business.”

I agree that elections have consequences but the results of the last election are not a mandate for the radical social changes currently being promised.

Jerry Paulin

Spokane

 

