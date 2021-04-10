They don’t need the money

The Mary Walker School Board spent $6,760 attempting to get $3.2 million of your money. 390 voters who value education defeated the 23% levy increase by 29 votes!

The board refuses to listen and now spends another $7,000. Special interests, many who benefit financially from the levy, are working to get “yes” votes. Without your NO vote they may win!

Why is a 23% increase needed to do what they are already doing? Is your pay going up 23%? Theirs did!

Nothing empowers incompetence so much as silence.

The 390 who voted NO in February ask all 1,621 voters who did not participate to join them to overwhelmingly reject the FOUR YEAR 23% levy increase.

In 2017 (when we had a bond) 54% of my property tax supported the board’s deceptive educational illusion. Because the recent bond failed it is now only 49%!

Over four years inflation increased 6.1%, salaries increased 23% (interestingly the same as the proposed levy increase), students meeting standards decreased 14%. Over four years 2.4 million of levy money did not improve academic performance!

We spent $16,344 / student in 2018-2019, 64% do not meet standard, the administration gets and gives raises and spent over $100,000 on legal fees opposing one student’s needs!

The district is operationally, financially and academically dysfunctional and secretive. Neither the board or special interests are accountable to anyone!

Become informed, Learn the facts! - Visit my anti-levy webpage at marywalkerschooldistrict.org.

Honor our military who make voting possible, PARTICIPATE and VOTE!

John Axtell

Valley