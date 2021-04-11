Done with baseball

Regarding the Georgia voting law that has MLB, Delta and Coca-Cola lying about it and caving to the radical left: The law doesn’t allow electioneering within dozens of feet near a polling place, expands early voting, but requires picture ID (a driver’s license) when requesting an absentee ballot. This is considered racist.

Here are times when you are asked for a picture ID: buying alcohol, cashing a check, renting/buying a car, getting the COVID vaccine, boarding an airplane. Are the people asking in those scenarios racist? Of course not. What are liberals afraid of? That it might reduce voter fraud?

Finally, MLB is located in New York. They require a reason for an absentee ballot. Georgia doesn’t. I was becoming bored with baseball, but now I am totally DONE!! I hope this hits MLB where Rob Manfred only cares about: Money.

Mark Duclos

Spokane Valley