Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Masterpiece at the theatre

Huge kudos and thanks to Jake Schaefer, artistic director of the Civic Theatre, for the artful staging to highlight the “Downton Abbey” collection at the MAC.

His procurement of the period furniture, china, silver, stemware and other artifacts certainly enhanced this display. The beautiful chandelier Jake somehow got from a benefactor in Chicago was over-the-top dedication to this project!

Two other Schaefers deserve thanks as well: grandmother Dianne, who loaned some of her antiques, and Jake’s cousin Jack, who moved and transported some of the furniture. This is truly a must see “Civic Masterpiece”!

Sally Haffner

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430