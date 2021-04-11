Masterpiece at the theatre

Huge kudos and thanks to Jake Schaefer, artistic director of the Civic Theatre, for the artful staging to highlight the “Downton Abbey” collection at the MAC.

His procurement of the period furniture, china, silver, stemware and other artifacts certainly enhanced this display. The beautiful chandelier Jake somehow got from a benefactor in Chicago was over-the-top dedication to this project!

Two other Schaefers deserve thanks as well: grandmother Dianne, who loaned some of her antiques, and Jake’s cousin Jack, who moved and transported some of the furniture. This is truly a must see “Civic Masterpiece”!

Sally Haffner

Spokane