Opinion >  Letters

Paying no taxes

On the Sunday news shows, Republicans were slamming Biden’s infrastructure/public works plan to rebuild roads, bridges, ports, airports, railways, internet, electrical grid, etc.

His plan taxes the rich, and raises tax rates for big companies … basically overturning Trump’s / Republicans’ 2017 tax cuts for the rich. When asked how they would pay instead of taxes, the Republicans have no answers.

You will be shocked at these companies which benefited from Trump and the GOP, and now pay ZERO — 0 — taxes:

Amazon, CenturyLink, Chevron Oil, Delta Airlines, Dish Network, Eli Lilly, FedEx, General Motors, Goodyear, Haliburton, Hewlett Packard, Honeywell, IBM, Jet Blue, John Deere, Levi Strauss, Michaels stores, Mohawk Carpets, Netflix, Nike, Penske Automotive, Pitney-Bowes, United States Steel, Whirlpool.

This is just a small list of companies paying ZERO taxes. There are dozens of energy companies. Pass this list on.

Richard Trerise

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430