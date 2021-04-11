Paying no taxes

On the Sunday news shows, Republicans were slamming Biden’s infrastructure/public works plan to rebuild roads, bridges, ports, airports, railways, internet, electrical grid, etc.

His plan taxes the rich, and raises tax rates for big companies … basically overturning Trump’s / Republicans’ 2017 tax cuts for the rich. When asked how they would pay instead of taxes, the Republicans have no answers.

You will be shocked at these companies which benefited from Trump and the GOP, and now pay ZERO — 0 — taxes:

Amazon, CenturyLink, Chevron Oil, Delta Airlines, Dish Network, Eli Lilly, FedEx, General Motors, Goodyear, Haliburton, Hewlett Packard, Honeywell, IBM, Jet Blue, John Deere, Levi Strauss, Michaels stores, Mohawk Carpets, Netflix, Nike, Penske Automotive, Pitney-Bowes, United States Steel, Whirlpool.

This is just a small list of companies paying ZERO taxes. There are dozens of energy companies. Pass this list on.

Richard Trerise

Spokane