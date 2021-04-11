Thank you, Zags

Thank you to the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team and coaches! You have represented your team and Spokane with so much poise and greatness!

What I see for the future is NCAA champions! To do this, please do not enter the draft. I have had many discussions about this subject. I say stay, enjoy your college career, and learn more before you enter the draft. Take this team to 2021-2022 NCAA Finals and enjoy that moment that professional basketball does not bring.

I know money talks but I do not see this team going for money because you are Gonzaga brothers with tons of heart and talent. Please talk with other players who did go before their senior year and just hear their story.

I know … you might get hurt and not get the chance to be drafted, but you will never be able go back and get that undefeated season or that No. 1 in the country status.

I just hope this letter does make before you men make a huge decision. Thank you again for your hard work and being a true unselfish team. It has been a great ride!

Tanya DeGeest

Spokane Valley