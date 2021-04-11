Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

The wrong message

On Sunday, April 4th, you published an opinion column by Michael Gerson (Washington Post) about the unfairness of death related to Good Friday.

Millions of Christians around the WORLD were celebrating the fact that Jesus Christ had overcome death and the grip it has on people. Easter Sunday is a proclamation that death, though common to every person, has been permanently overcome for every person! If that isn’t Good News, I don’t know what is!

The tomb is empty; Mary sees Jesus. then so do the disciples. Death is overcome. Humans are no more bound to die hopelessly … they may live to enjoy eternal life. That IS NOT a downer!

CHRIST IS RISEN!! INDEED!

Joan C. Oliver

Deer Park

 

