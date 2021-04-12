Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

What’s wrong with an ID?

I’d like to know if the votes of the people no longer mean anything? In Georgia, the overwhelming majority of people, of all races, voted to make the voting process safer and more integral to the American life of liberty.

With dismay, I observed the politicians and company CEOs loudly objecting. The politicians trying to discredit the votes of the people who live in Georgia, and the companies pulling businesses out of the state.

What is wrong with voter ID? We used to do it that way in every state. We show our IDs for sports tickets, and just about everything we do or every place we go. It is supposed that we are recognized as being ourselves by showing our ID. This controversy makes no sense.

Most voters of Georgia are trying to eliminate fraud and cheating. I like that. I suppose if companies must relocate, they must relocate. It may open the door for new entrepreneurs and new businesses. Perhaps there may be harmony in the state.

I applaud the governor and the people of Georgia.

Linda Jo Reed

Spokane

 

