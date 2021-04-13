Some amazing basketball happened (last) weekend, and some incredible athletes put Spokane on the map as a true Hooptown USA: Lacie and Lexie Hull are some of the most talented basketball athletes to come out of Spokane, period.

I would hope that we would celebrate their achievement with more than a 7th-page-of-the-sports-section. These women deserve a welcome home parade, and there’s plenty of room of the front page for our hometown heroes— both male and female.

With all the discussion around gender equity in NCAA sports, I wish the Spokesman Review would be a leader among their newsroom peers in celebrating our athletes’ accomplishments. Lacie and Lexie are definitely above-the-fold newsworthy material!

Jamie Redman

Spokane