Voting as is

Lucy Holt (“Why the hang up?” Letter to the Editor, April 8) was baffled by the whines and protests regarding identification in order to vote. Washington state doesn’t use an ID to verify a registered voter. The voter’s signature is required for mail-in ballots used in our state. Proof of identification is necessary in order to register to vote.

Little evidence of mail-in voter fraud has been substantiated in past Washington elections. There is no need to make voting more difficult when there is no reason to change. Mail-in balloting works!

Michael O. Bradley

Spokane