Opinion >  Letters

Unions are outdated

In Saturday’s e-Edition of The Spokesman-Review (which few people see anyway), there was an editorial lamenting the failure of one of Amazon’s fulfillment centers turning down a unionization plan.

Be careful for what you wish for! I recall working for a major metal producing company and observed that several workers were standing around a material handling machine. I inquired what was going on and was told that the union oiler was supposed to lubricate the chains. Why he didn’t do so, I asked. They replied that for safety reasons the power to the machine had to be turned off. Very understandable. However they were waiting for the electrician to come and disconnect the unit from the wall outlet. I walked over to the wall and pulled the cord out of the socket and told the oiler that he could now oil the chains. A union grievance was filed later that day against me.

The point is that union’s impose restrictive and protective rules that stifle innovation, creativity, progress and efficiency. All workers are treated that same regardless of skill level or dedication to their work assignments. Unionization protects the incompetent worker and drags down the work force morale.

David Packard, the co-founder of HP, once said that if a company does not treat its employees properly, it deserves to be unionized. What is interesting about Amazon’s case is that its founder, Jeff Bezos, is among the most liberal leaders today (also owns The Washington Post), but yet opposes unionization vehemently . Union’s have outlived their place in the competitive world market place.

Jake Laete

Spokane

 

