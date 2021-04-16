Voters choosing Albi

Any change moving the Spokane School District stadium from Albi to downtown must go back to the voters.

The guest editorial by athletic directors (April 11) simply reinforces the “inside job” perspective of the public.

The top-rated “Thought Survey” by District 81 — taking the highest rated of 4.2 down to the start of comments rated 3.7 — show that opposition to a downtown stadium ran 9 opposed for every 1 in favor. And the “Thought Survey” favored the motivated insiders.

The public is adamant that the stadium NOT be downtown because (a) it defies their vote (b) the streets cannot handle the traffic, (c) the Civic Theater will be impacted, (d) Riverfront Park will suffer noise pollution and intermittent crowds will impede access, (e) the parking is insufficient, (f) downtown is unsafe for teens, (g) parking will be insufficient as the touted 500 spaces are not 5000, (h) development should occur in other areas, even the creation of a “Stadium District,” in the near-northwest Albi area, (i) Albi has one-level and extensive parking that aids the handicapped and elderly access, (j) high schoolers won’t shop downtown nor attend restaurants, (k) road congestion will drive actual shoppers and restaurant-goers away from downtown — those reasons and more, including statements from recent residents of Spokane who said putting all venues near each other (as in Seattle) is a traffic nightmare.

Those in favor of a downtown stadium must return to the voters and convince them, not merely clang gongs claiming wide support.

Craig A. Mason

Spokane