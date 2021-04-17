The current downtown stadium proposal

I find many items in the latest last-ditch effort by Spokane Business Partnership and Spokane Public Schools to circumvent the voters very, troubling. I have so many questions. Like…

1. Why is the Spokane Business Partnership so eager to kill a fellow downtown business that has been a staple in the community for 75 years? Yes, I am talking about the Spokane Civic Theatre.

2. Why wasn’t a real traffic study done? If there is an event at all four venues that could be 22,000 people in that area, fighting over 3,000 parking spots. Get real, no one is going to walk from the actual downtown.

3. If it is so difficult for students to get to Joe Albi, why hasn’t SPS worked with the STA to alter the drop off or generate Game Day buses. Wouldn’t it be in both of their interests?

4. Spokane Public Schools is pushing that the advisory vote was a citywide vote, not a districtwide vote and that 10,000 district voters didn’t get to vote. So why was that OK in 2018, but it isn’t OK now in 2021? The majority of my property taxes go to SPS. The city voters have spoken, so listen. I am quite certain that SPS wants future levies passed, do you really want to risk them on only those 10,000 non-city dwellers?

Keep the stadium at the Joe Albi site and make it the best thing ever. Work through the problems and make them assets. Keep your word to the voters.

Jamie Sciarrio

Spokane