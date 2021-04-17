Derek Chauvin’s trial

Watching the Derek Chauvin trial is traumatic. Hopes are running high to finally see justice for the apparent murder of a black person by police.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay noticed the reason the scene was compelling is that both Floyd’s and Chavin’s faces were viewed in the same frame. Impossible to avert our eyes or ears from Floyd’s heartbreaking cries and Chauvin’s depraved indifference. He seemed to be in a dissociative fugue state.

None of the other officers stopped Chauvin, despite the extraordinary length of his act: 9 minutes and 29 seconds kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed man.

We have to ensure that this shared trauma is the turning point for blatant displays of power and racism in our criminal justice system. The system can only redeem itself by a convictiom of Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Mary Ann Murphy

Spokane